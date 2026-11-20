Two Critically Injured In Afternoon Structure Fire In Howell

November 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Crews battled a structure fire involving two people with critical injuries in the Howell area this afternoon.



The Howell Area and Brighton Area Fire Departments were dispatched to the 100 block of Waterway Lane in Fair Lane Estates off Grand River for a reported residential structure fire.



While responding, Livingston County 911 Dispatch Center reported two critically injured people were removed from the structure with CPR in-progress.



Two victims were transported to local hospitals by Livingston County EMS. One additional patient was treated and released on-scene for smoke inhalation.



Crews remained on-scene extinguishing pockets of fire.

There is no public safety threat to the Howell community.



The fire is currently under investigation by the Howell Area Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



Photos: Howell Fire, bottom Kimberly Hytinen