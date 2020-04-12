Fire Severely Damages Howell Mobile Home

April 12, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com









An accidental fire Saturday night resulted in severe damage to a unit at the Howell Estates Mobile Home Park.



Howell Fire Chief Andy Pless tells WHMI that the fire, which happened around 9pm, likely started outside the mobile home from hot coals from a grill that was placed too close to the structure.



Flames spread quickly up the exterior wall to the attic, leaving the home likely a complete loss due to the attic burning throughout. However, he says they were able to save most of the interior possessions. Pless says there were no injuries, but the American Red Cross is assisting two adult residents with a place to stay.



Video courtesy of Jeremy Sipes