Fire Rips Through Condo Unit in Genoa Twp

April 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



At least one person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a condominium fire in Genoa Township Sunday.



It happened in the Hampton Ridge condos off Latson, north of Grand River.



Fire spread to three units, with three others damaged by smoke.



No official word on what caused the fire. Calls seeking comment from Brighton Area Fire Authority have not been returned.



Photo courtesy of Richard Cloos.