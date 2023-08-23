Crews Battle Massive Blaze At Old Factory Near Jackson Fairgrounds

August 23, 2023

Jessica Mathews





Crews from multiple departments battled a massive blaze at an old factory building near the Jackson County Fairgrounds Tuesday.



Fire crews responded around noon to a commercial building near the intersection of W. North and Hamilton Streets in the City of Jackson. It’s an old, vacant factory building.



Smoke could be seen for miles away. An all-call alarm was sent out and crews from every fire department in Jackson County responded, including some from the Chelsea Area Fire Authority. Four firefighters were treated on scene for heat exhaustion.



The fire was brought under control and contained as of late yesterday afternoon, but crews remained on scene to monitor the situation. The cause is under investigation and some street closures were in effect overnight.



The public and motorists were being told to steer clear of the area.



Those in the immediate vicinity with concerns about air quality were advised to close windows and turn off air conditioning. Air quality was also being monitored - no immediate health impacts were determined.



Michigan State Police were called in to investigate and the Environmental Protection Agency was advised to monitor any environmental impacts.