Community Ribbon-Cutting For New Fire & Ice Depot District

July 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell will host a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Fire & Ice Depot District on Monday, July 13th.



The public and members of the press are invited to attend the celebration, which will highlight the community’s newest destination: an ice-skating pavilion.



The Fire & Ice Depot District has been designed as a year-round gathering place for residents, visitors, families, and businesses.



The new pavilion will serve as a centerpiece for recreation, community events, and downtown activity - offering a unique setting that blends the energy of ice skating with dramatic fire and water features.



Howell City Manager Kristi Troy said “We are excited to welcome the community and members of the media to celebrate this important milestone. The Fire & Ice Depot District represents an investment in public spaces, recreation, and the continued vitality of our community.”



The ribbon cutting event will include refreshments, guided tours of the new pavilion, photo opportunities, and more.



Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the project's vision, explore the new space, and hear from community leaders who are bringing the Fire & Ice Depot District to life.



The ribbon cutting is set for 4pm on Monday, July 13th at 219 N. Walnut Street.