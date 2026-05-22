Fire & Ice Depot District Project Progressing in Downtown Howell

May 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Work is progressing at the Fire & Ice Depot District project in downtown Howell.



An update was provided by City Manager Kristi Troy at this week’s Council meeting.



Troy reported that there’s a lot of excitement and the water feature (not a splash pad) and lighting are in, and grading and landscaping is taking place. She said it got a lot of attention at last weekend’s Farmers Market, but reminded that it is still a construction zone and they’re doing their best to keep things blocked off.



Other work expected to be taking place included the pouring of colored concrete ribbons in the gathering area, on-site electrical work, and the installation of downspouts and gutters.



The Parking Lot 10 Project or “Fire & Ice Lot” at North Walnut and Wetmore Streets is substantially completed. That allows public parking for up to 48 hours of continuous use.



If all goes well, the new attraction could be open sometime in June.



Project updates are available on the City’s website. That link is provided.