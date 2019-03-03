Fowlerville Area Home Destroyed By Fire

The Fowlerville Fire Dept. is investigating a fire which destroyed a home on Kern Road Friday afternoon. The fire department was called to the scene of the blaze in the 600 block of South Kern Road in Iosco Twp., with assistance from the Howell, Putnam Twp. and Leroy Twp. (Ingham County) fire departments.



According to Fowlerville Fire Chief John Wright, the blaze started in the garage area. No one was home at the time, but it is believed that a household pet may not have survived. The two-story, wood-frame home was pronounced a total loss. Fire dept. personnel were on the scene for six hours. No firefighters were injured in the blaze. Wright says the fire was accidental in origin and the cause has not officially been determined. Livingston County EMS and State Police assisted at the scene. (TT)