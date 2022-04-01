Fire Destroys Hamburg Home

April 1, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A home in Hamburg Township was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning



The Department reports that crews were dispatched to a reported building fire in the 7000 block of Tharp Drive. Initial reports were the caller was unsure if the building was occupied.



Staff arrived on scene to find a fully involved house fire that was being driven by 40-plus mph winds coming off of the nearby lake. Crews were able to confirm that the building was unoccupied and were also able to protect a nearby exposure of another residence.



No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.



A number of agencies assisted on scene. Mutual aid was provided by Green Oak Township Fire, Brighton Area Fire Authority, Northfield Township Fire, Ann Arbor Township Fire, Livingston County EMS, and Livingston County DART. Station coverage for HTFD was provided by Putnam Township Fire.



Photos: Hamburg FD Facebook.