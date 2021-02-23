Fire Forces Iosco Twp. Family From Their Home

February 23, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A family of four in Iosco Township had to flee a fire in their home early this morning.



The Fowlerville Fire Department was called out at 2:19am on the report of a fire at a home on Lange Road, west of Dutcher. Fire Chief Bob Feig says upon arrival they found that a fire that had started in the chimney area of the home was extending through the roof and into the walls.



He says firefighters were quick to attack the fire and get it under control, but not before it caused extensive fire damage in the home’s living room and smoke damage throughout the house. However, he said the family of four and their pets all made it out safely thanks to working smoke detectors, which alerted them to the fire. He says the house is not a total loss but is not currently habitable.



Chief Feig says they are still investigating the cause of the fire, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious in nature. They were assisted at the scene by the Howell Fire Department, while the Northeast Ingham Emergency Services Authority (NIESA) was on standby. Also, a tanker from the Unadilla Fire Department was called out to assist but was turned around after firefighters on the scene were able to get the fire under control.