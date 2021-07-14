Fire Forces Couple To Flee Howell Home

July 14, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Howell Area Firefighters responded to a house fire in the City of Howell Tuesday morning that displaced a couple.



The Howell Area Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out around 7:45am at a two-story home on Fleming Street. The first floor of the home had smoke coming out of it upon arrival.



The occupants were sleeping at the time of the fire and a passerby was able to alert the couple and help them get out of the home safely. One of the occupants escaped by going out of their 2nd floor bedroom window and was helped further by a passerby. City of Howell Police and Livingston County EMS also responded to the scene.



The cause remains under investigation. There were no reported injuries, although there was extensive damage to the home and the couple will not be able to live there until repairs can be made.