New Agreement Struck Between County And MAFF

March 7, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County has come to a multi-year deal with the Michigan Association of Firefighters (MAFF) representing paramedics.



The resolution presented at last week’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners states that a tentative agreement between the Board and MAFF has been reached retroactive to January 1st of this year, and going through December 31st, 2024. The paramedics have ratified that tentative agreement. Modifications to the new agreement have been found to be consistent with Board policy concerning wages and benefits. The 2022 budget has sufficient funds in the EMS Fund for the settlement of the package.



As part of the agreement, the creation of 2 FTE EMT/paramedic positions are needed to cover revised hours in the contract. Commissioner Doug Helzerman noted that the money for these positions had been budgeted for, but the actual positions themselves had not been established.



The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement.