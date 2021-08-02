Fire Destroys Carpet Depot In Hamburg

August 2, 2021

A fire early Saturday destroyed one half of a commercial structure in Hamburg Township.



A fire was called in at 3:25am at the Carpet Depot warehouse and showroom at 5300 M-36, west of Chilson Road. Hamburg Township Fire Chief Nick Miller tells WHMI that upon arrival, firefighters found flames through the roof and windows of the structure. It took more than two hours to get the fire under control, during which one firefighter was treated at the scene after suffering heat exhaustion.



Chief Miller said the warehouse/showroom portion of the building was essentially destroyed, while the other half, which contained several businesses, suffered just minor smoke and water damage. A cause has yet to be determined, but remains under investigation by the Hamburg Township Fire Department, Hamburg Township Police Department and Michigan State Police.



Assisting at the scene were fire departments from Green Oak Township, Putnam Township, Howell, Brighton, South Lyon, Northfield Township and Dexter. Also assisting was Livingston EMS, Hamburg Township Police and DART.



The Lakelands Trail, which runs directly behind the structure, was closed during the fire, but is back open and operational.





