Fire Destroys Brighton Township Home

October 17, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A home in Brighton Township was destroyed in a fire early Saturday, with smoke alarms being credited for making sure the occupants got out safely.



Brighton Area Fire Authority Chief Mike O’ Brian tells WHMI that they were called out at 12:16am to a home in the 5000 block of Red Fox Drive along with with Automatic Mutual Aid from the Green Oak Township Fire Department to a garage fire spreading into the home. O’Brian says the call came from a neighbor across the street.



Crews arrived to find a well involved home fire where flames appeared to have spread from the garage into the basement as well as the home’s main living area in the attic. O’Brian says crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire as additional units were needed to provide water to the scene as there were no hydrants in the area.



Due to the extent of the fire, crews remained on scene for several hours checking for hot spots. Initially the gas for the home was involved in the fire, but it was turned off by Consumers Energy.



O’Brian says the occupants were able to get out of the home and were alerted by smoke alarms as well as a life tone alarm that were installed by the Brighton Area Fire Authority about eight years ago. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority was assisted at the scene by Green Oak, Lyon Township, Livingston County EMS, Livingston County DART, Livingston County Central Dispatch as well as coverage from the Hartland and Howell fire departments.



Pictures courtesy of Mac Perrine