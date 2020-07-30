Repairs Approved For Damaged Fire Paging Tower

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Funding to repair a system that would help protect residents in northeast Livingston County from fires has been approved.



During this week’s online meeting of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, commissioners authorized Central Dispatch to conduct emergency repairs of the Deerfield tower VHF paging system as part of their consent agenda. The tower provides paging to fire departments in the area of Deerfield and Hartland townships.



In a memo, Central Dispatch Deputy Director Chad Chewning said that it was discovered in June that an air conditioning line had ruptured inside the radio shelter and sprayed water onto equipment, causing major failure. The resolution states that this paging system is essential to the life safety and property preservation of the residents of Livingston County.



The county’s current radio repair company, ComSource, provided a quote of $138,493, which was approved by commissioners. That money covers the purchase and installation of new equipment and a new shelter. ComSource will utilize as many existing Livingston County spare parts as possible, that supply and deliver replacements for all utilized spares. All required work will be done during normal working hours, with all contracted products and services provided within 60 to 75 days.