Fire Damages Nature Center At Wildwood Ranch Camp & Retreat Center

June 18, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



A fire caused "substantial damage" Thursday to the nature center at Wildwood Ranch Camp in Howell.



Howell Area Fire Department Interim Chief Mike Evans says crews were dispatched at 8:45 a.m. to the ranch at 4909 Brophy Rd. for a report of a structure fire. The building is used for educational classes at the farm, which is a popular area destination for children and groups.



Chief Evans says one worker suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to an area hospital. No children were inside the nature center at the time, he said.



The farm also lost a number of small mammals and reptiles in the fire, Evans said.



Howell firefighters were assisted by the Hartland Area Fire Department.