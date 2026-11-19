Fire Crews Return to PADNOS Recycling Center in Howell

November 19, 2026

Michael Klann / news@whmi.com



Multiple fire crews responded to the PADNOS Recycling Center in Howell Thursday morning, where firefighters were seen using elevated ladder trucks to direct streams of water onto materials at the facility.



WHMI News was at the scene on Lucy Road, where at least two ladder trucks and other emergency vehicles were observed. Firefighters could be seen working above the recycling yard, spraying water onto piles of material as heavy equipment operated nearby.



Livingston County Emergency Management Coordinator Therese Cremonte spoke with WHMI about the response, indicating she had been in contact with Howell Area Fire Chief Andrew Box. Additional details about what prompted the response, the extent of any fire or possible damage have not yet been released.



The incident comes just over a year after a fire at the same recycling center in September 2025. That fire sent thick, black smoke drifting east across Livingston County, prompting reports of a burning rubber or plastic smell as far away as the General Motors Proving Ground. Fire officials later said that incident involved a large outdoor pile of scrap metal and did not involve hazardous materials.



The circumstances surrounding Thursday morning's response remain unclear.