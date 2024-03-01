Fire Chief: 'Initial Shock Worn Off' After Grand Blanc Tornado

March 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Things starting to get back to normal up in Grand Blanc, where that EF2 tornado blew through earlier this week.



"Red Cross has been involved. They've assisted Grand Blanc City with residents and so on. Consumers Energy is saying they should have everything opened up soon. We have a couple schools that are still without power, but they're working that and it should be resumed tonight," says Fire Chief Robert Burdette.



"The initial shock has kind of worn off. They've gone through and done everything they can to mitigate the situation," he added. "We were very lucky it didn't devastate a lot of residential areas."



Burdette urging anyone in the Grand Blanc area still needing assistance to reach out to Genesee County's Emergency Management Office.