Fire and Police Millages Approved in Green Oak Twp.; General Millage Rejected

November 6, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Green Oak Township’s Fire and Police Departments will receive additional funds after their millages passed on Tuesday.



The general millage, which proposed raising the current millage by .21 mills was rejected by voters. Supervisor Mark St. Charles said the added money would help cover the increase in election-related costs caused by the passage of Proposal 2.



The Fire Department millage proposal is .61 mills for a 6-year period. The funds will cover the replacement of aging fire equipment and capital expenses.



Fire Chief Gentry told WHMI the request involves replacing aging apparatus – in particular a 1994 tanker truck (30 years old) at the Grand River station and a 2000 rescue truck (24 years old). He said both are “on their proverbial last legs” and there are issues with the frames on both, among other issues, and it’s increasingly hard to get parts given their age. Those would be replaced almost immediately, with the next down the line being a 17-year-old engine. However, given how long it takes to order an apparatus, Gentry said it would likely be replaced around the 21-year mark.



Green Oak Township Police Department’s millage is 1 mill, also for 6 years.



The millage would be used to add up to six police officers, generally adding one per shift, fund the accreditation program to hold the department to the highest standard, purchase equipment such as patrol vehicles and body armor, and support the department’s body-worn camera and in-car camera system.



Police Chief Steven Kramer said there has been a dramatic increase in the number of calls coming into the department.



St. Charles said the rejection of the general millage may result in cutbacks being needed in other areas.



“Everything’s on the table,” he said. “Some of our fee structures, some of the use of Township Hall, the use of the parks. There’s a lot of things that we have to look at.”



A proposed trail design has been halted due to a lack of funds, according to officials.



Green Oak Township officials will be looking over the budget to continue to meet the needs of the growing community.