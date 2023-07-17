Findings On $1.5 Billion Broadband Investments To be Shared

July 17, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) is gearing up to complete the final 10 stops of the statewide MI Connected Future Tour, including one stop in Howell.



The tour is aimed at collecting input from Michigan residents on how best to prioritize the $1.5 billion federal BEAD funding the state will receive to deliver affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state.



“Our MIHI Office is excited to begin the final leg of this very ambitious tour to ensure we tackle any obstacles that stand in the way of getting Michigan citizens connected to affordable, high-speed internet,” said Susan Corbin, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “We encourage residents to attend one of the final tour stops near them to provide input and feedback on the findings the MIHI team has identified thus far.”



During the first portion of the tour, MIHI gathered community input and feedback about the internet needs which are most important to the state’s communities, especially topics like affordability, accessibility, digital skills development, and access to internet-enabled devices.



The next 10 stops of the tour aim to present MIHI’s findings and provide a high-level overview of the draft Michigan Five-Yea Action Plan and Michigan Digital Equity Plan, which was written based on feedback from the initial stops of the tour.



Attendees will be able to provide their thoughts in the form of official public comment on the findings before the final Michigan Five-Year Action Plan and the Michigan Digital Equity Plan is created.



"The MIHI team is looking forward to providing the public with an overview and findings from the first 31 stops of the MI Connected Future tour,” said Eric Frederick, chief connectivity officer for the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office. "We are listening to every community at every stage of this tour to ensure the MIHI team provides a comprehensive Michigan Five-Year Action Plan and Michigan Digital Equity Plan that fits the unique needs of all Michiganders.”



The MIHI team will be visiting each prosperity region of Michigan to present the draft plans starting the week of July 10. Residents are encouraged to attend a stop nearest them and provide the MIHI team input and feedback.



Final tour stops include:



Escanaba: July 11, 5-7p.m., Bay College, JHUC 952 Conference Room, 2001 N Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI 49829

Petoskey: July 12, 5-7p.m., Emmet County EMS, 1201 Eppler Road, Petoskey, MI 49770

Fremont/Newaygo: July 18, 5-7p.m., Newaygo County RESA, Multi-Media Room, 4747 W 48th Street, Fremont, MI 49412



Atlanta: July 20, 5-7p.m., Atlanta Senior Center, 11780 M-33, Atlanta, MI 49709



Beaverton: July 25, 5-7p.m., Beaverton Junior/Senior High School, Cafeteria, 3090 Crockett Road, Beaverton, MI 48612



Sandusky: July 27, 5-7p.m., Westpark Inn, 440 West Sanilac Road, Sandusky, MI 48471



Okemos: August 1, 5-7p.m., Okemos Event Center, 2187 University Park Drive, Okemos, MI 48864



Three Rivers: August 2, 5-7p.m., George Washington Carver Community Center, 436 Jefferson Street, Three Rivers, MI 49093



Howell: August 9, 5-7p.m., Cleary University, 3725 Cleary Drive, Howell, MI 48843



Detroit: August 10, 5-7p.m., Focus: Hope, 1400 Oakman Blvd., Detroit, MI 48238



Learn more about the next leg of the MI Connected Future Tour and register to attend at the provided link.