Finding Roots In Downtown Howell To "Move, Groove, & Grow"

April 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





This spring will bring a “move and groove” of a popular shop in downtown Howell that reconnects people to their roots through art, nature, peace, love, healing, and community.



Finding Roots, off North Michigan Ave, and the non-profit Grassroots Arts Initiative are joining together to create a “makerspace” in Livingston County. The two have been on the search for a new space that has a parking lot, is handicap accessible, has multiple classroom spaces, room for a retail section, and within walking distance of downtown/schools.



Finding Roots announced that it will be moving and beginning an “amazing journey” forward. Its last day in downtown Howell will be Saturday, April 19th from 10am to 6pm.



Owner Tirzah Sirken said they’ve been working with community leaders, real estate brokers, and investors to secure a space and they are now in the process of growing and building an art education center - which will include Finding Roots retail - for their existing customers and people of all ages and experience. Like a gym, but without the workout equipment, the center will have art-based equipment that young and old can have access to, to learn, create, and to sell. Sirken said they are calling the center, “RAW ART Makerspace” because all creativity starts in the raw.



Sirken told WHMI Finding Roots is an art collective focused on art, nature, peace, love, and community that works to share knowledge and reconnect people to their creative roots. The shop is located next to Good Sense Coffee. She says they’ve been around for nine years, having opened in 2016 and made it through 2020. Being a collective, she says they work with over 100 local artists and while she may operate it – “everyone is in it together”. Artists sell their wares at the store and classes and events are held, with some artists serving as instructors who teach people how to do their creative wares – ranging from jewelry, pottery, cyber-arts, crocheting and more.



Sirken said they joined forces with the non-profit, which had been around in Howell for many years and used to do the “Project Runway” through the Howell Opera House focusing on fashion and design. In 2020, she says they shifted focus and she became the director of the non-profit. Sirken said they wanted to make art accessible for everyone and create a “makerspace”, where people of all ages from young to old can come in and learn how to make things with their own hands and give them an opportunity to be creative in whatever way they want.



Sirken says they are now building that “makerspace” – and the need is huge, noting it was just time to get a bigger space and the need for parking is huge and has been a big issue. Sirken said the new space will allow them to have ample parking and everything will be ADA-accessible so their elderly friends, those with special needs and others from a local nursing home “can come in and work with their hands and feel like they have a purpose”.



Sirken said they’ll be closing their downtown doors on April 19th and “moving and grooving” everything into the new space. While she couldn’t disclose just yet where exactly it will be, she did tease that they are still going to be in downtown Howell and will be within walking distance of the current location.



Sirken said they want to get everything finalized and get through the move – adding they’ve been so influential to so many people over the years, they want to give proper respect to the current space. She said hopefully an announcement will be made in May but they’ll be leaving “breadcrumbs” along the way and people should “follow to find out” on social media.



Finding Roots current hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday 10am to 3pm.



Sirken again stressed they’re not closing - just “moving, grooving and growing” to bigger and better things with the new community art education center and she just “can’t wait”.



Sirken further credited all of the local artists involved who “have been there since the dream really started”. She said everything will be the same as far as retail goes in the new location and they will have handmade wares for purchase but the larger focus will be on art and education and sharing the knowledge of creating with your hands “which we need so bad right now”. Sirken said from welding to sewing, painting, taking photos and developing the film in a real dark room, and so much more – “people are going to have that chance”.



The following was posted on Facebook:



“Over the last 9 YEARS, we have been able to serve our community with handmade love. It's been an honor to host artists creative wares & create meaningful bonds and friendships. We have made many smile, cry, feel, and heal. We have made and shared a piece of our heart and soul. We have made a difference! We have FOUND OUR ROOTS here.....but the time has come to cultivate our roots and start in the RAW to bring more love, healing, and creativity to our community! It's sad to leave the space and garden we started in, but it's exciting to see us transplanted to GROW somewhere new! Thank you for the PEACE & LOVE for so many years~Thank you for loving our nature based shop, our vibe, our workshops (more to come), our talented Makers, all of Finding Roots and thank you for allowing me to love YOU! Here's to the next adventure! Here's to RAW Art Makerspace! Here's to moving, grooving, and growing!”



For those interested in the Finding Roots space, it will be available for rent. Questions can be directed (517) 294-9453.



