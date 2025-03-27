Finding Edith: Surviving the Holocaust in Plain Sight At Brighton Library

March 27, 2025

A special presentation is planned at the Brighton District Library featuring a presenter with a personal connection to the Holocaust.



The Holocaust was a devastating tragedy that affected millions of people and families amidst the horrors of World War II. The Library says the stories of not only the victims but the survivors are crucial to understanding and preventing it from ever happening again.



On Tuesday, April 1st from 1 to 2:30pm, Emily Cord Duthinh will discuss how her mother survived the Holocaust by hiding in French boarding schools and other institutions with false identity papers. After spending years running and in hiding, Edith Cord was smuggled into Switzerland. After the war, she was able to finish her education and eventually immigrated to the United States.



Cord's autobiography, "Finding Edith: Surviving the Holocaust in Plain Sight", will be available for purchase. The program is sponsored by NSDAR, Philip Livingston Chapter.



Emily Duthinh is a Certified Professional Geologist with a master’s degree from Duke University. She is an adjunct professor at the University of Detroit teaching environmental impact assessment, natural resource management, and stewardship.



The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR or DAR) was founded on October 11, 1890. Membership honors and preserves the legacy of the patriot ancestors of its members. DAR members, through participation in the Society's various programs and activities, continue this legacy. The objectives of the organization are: historic preservation, education, and patriotism.



Registration for the program is ongoing. A link is provided. An event flyer is attached.