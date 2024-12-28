Finance Seminars At Brighton District Library

December 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Are you getting ready for retirement but are worried about the financials? Or do you have questions about Social Security and retirement taxes?



In January, the Brighton District Library is offering two different, virtual, educational seminars from the Center for Financial Planning to help people prepare for their golden years.



The first program is “5 Things to Know before Filing for Social Security”. Presented by Josh Bitel, the program will be in two separate sessions for people to pick the best that fits their schedule. The Library says he is a Lead Financial Planner, but is also in the firm’s Financial Planning Department and a member of the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce.



Bitel will be hosting the first session via zoom on Tuesday, January 7th at 6pm. A second session is scheduled for Thursday, January 23rd at 6pm, also on Zoom.



The second program is “How to Save Taxes & Thrive in Retirement” hosted by Nick Defenthaler. In addition to working closely with clients as a Senior Financial Planner, he is a frequent speaker for the firm and has a passion around educating individuals and families on important and timely financial planning concepts. Defenthaler will be hosting via zoom on Wednesday, January 15th at 6pm.



Registration information is available in the attachments.