Final Spooktacular Weekend at Howell's Triple Diamonds Alpaca Ranch

October 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



If you're looking for something different this Halloween season, Howell's Triple Diamonds Alpaca Ranch is hosting its final Spooktacular weekend this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



"Between 3 pm and 8 pm, there are some strolling costumes around, and the kids can trick-or-treat throughout," owner Kathy Aksten told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"They get to go in and play with the goats, the pigs and the alpacas. We have some donkeys and some emus and some Highland cattle. We have, of course, the alpacas strolling around as well."



Triple Diamonds Alpaca Ranch is at 3275 East Schafer Road in Howell.



"We have a fabulous team at the ranch. They're fun and friendly, and they will educate you and walk you around," said Aksten. "So, you'll have a great family experience and enjoy the visit."



Aksten's full interview on the Morning Drive, plus ticket information linked below.