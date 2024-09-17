Final Phase of Improvements Underway at Island Lake Recreation Area

September 17, 2024

Work is underway on the final phase of construction at Island Lake Recreation Area off Kensington Road in Brighton.



Workers demolished the entrance booth for a new and park entrance. Crews over the weekend also replaced sections of the road leading towards the end of the park.



The park is closed to vehicle traffic tentatively through October. However, officials invite anyone to ride, walk, or paddle through.