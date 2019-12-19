Final Defendant Enters Plea In Fenton Twp. Health Care Fraud Case

December 19, 2019

A plea has been entered by the final defendant in a Fenton Township health care fraud case.



The federal prosecution centered on Dr. April Tyler, an osteopathic physician who operated Fenton Creative Healthcare on North Long Lake Road. She was charged last year in U.S. District Court in Detroit with 18 counts of conspiracy and health care fraud, with seven additional charges added on in July. Also charged were Patrick Wittbrodt and Jeffrey Fillmore, who worked out of the clinic selling compounded creams and other services. Court records indicate that Fillmore, who was also charged with money laundering, entered a guilty plea recently to a single count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.



His plea now means all three defendants have admitted to their roles in the scheme, which prosecutors said sought to defraud Medicare and other health insurers by submitting or causing others to submit false claims for prescription pain creams, scar creams, pain patches and vitamins authorized by Dr. Tyler. Tyler was also charged with unlawful possession and distribution of controlled substances. Tyler previously entered a guilty plea to a single charge, a federal Anti-Kickback Statute, in exchange for the other counts being dropped. She also agreed not to renew her medical license when it expires December 31st and could be liable for restitution up to $150,000.



Under her plea deal, Tyler faces between 18 and 24 months in prison when she is sentenced March 18th. Fillmore faces between 27 and 46 months in prison when he is sentenced April 8th, while Wittbrodt, who also pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, will be sentenced June 18th. (JK)