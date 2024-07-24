Nature Hike Saturday At Fillmore County Park

July 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free nature hike is set this weekend at Fillmore County Park in Genoa Township.



“Go Take A Hike” is among the free programs being offered through the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority to celebrate July as Parks and Rec Month.



The hike will take place Saturday morning at 8am at the nature park, located off McClements Road.



Organizers say the event is a great way to find like-minded people who are beginner hikers or are just looking to get out and explore some of the amazing parks in Livingston County.



