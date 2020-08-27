Opening Celebration For Fillmore County Park September 12th

August 27, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An opening day celebration is planned at Fillmore County Park.



Livingston County Government will celebrate the vision of Raymond Fillmore with the opening of the park. It’s located on nearly 200 acres of land that was bequeathed to Livingston County in 2006 by Fillmore. This first phase of the project will be highlighted by a large, all-purpose field and a 5K walking trail that will traverse 80 acres of the park. Future plans include a picnic area, an inclusive playground.



The upcoming celebration is an outdoor event that will take place from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, September 12th. It will include a ribbon cutting, honorary naming ceremonies of the sports field and trail system, and family-friendly activities.



Officials ask participants to wear a mask, maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household and bring an outdoor chair if possible. The park entrance is approximately 1 mile north of East Grand River at the intersection of Kellogg and McClements roads in Genoa Township.