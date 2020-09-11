Fillmore County Park Grand Opening Tomorrow

September 11, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The ribbon is being cut on a new county park tomorrow morning. A special Opening Day celebration is planned at Fillmore County Park, Saturday, from 11am until 1pm. Local government officials will be on hand to celebrate the vision of Raymond Fillmore with this outdoor event that will include a ribbon cutting, honorary naming ceremonies, and family friendly activities.



The park is located on nearly 200 acres of land that was bequeathed to Livingston County in 2006 by Fillmore. This first phase of the project is highlighted by a large, all-purpose field and a 5K walking trail that will traverse 80 acres of the park. Future plans include a picnic area, an inclusive playground.



No RSVP is necessary, but due to the governor’s executive orders, the event is limited to the first 100 people present. Attendees must wear a mask, unless exempt, when unable to consistently maintain 6-feet of social distancing from individuals who are not members of their household. Those interested in attending are also asked to bring an outdoor chair, if able.



Fillmore County Park is located at 7075 McClements Road, in Genoa Township.