5th Annual Baseball Challenge League this Sunday

September 18, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Players in the Baseball Challenge League will be hitting the diamond again this weekend.



The Howell Area Junior Baseball Association Challenge Baseball League partners players with disabilities with buddies who play on a team, including travel and high school teams. The buddies are there to support and encourage the players, Sarah Dunkel-Jackson, founder of the league and coach, said.



There are a total of four teams participating, with more people joining each year. Dunkel-Jackson said this has grown into the “Sports are for Everyone” initiative, which offers opportunities for people with disabilities to play multiple sports. Currently, they offer baseball and hockey, but she said they are looking to add additional sports based on community feedback.



This marks the fifth year for the games. Cleary University will host once again, and the university’s softball team will be on hand to help in multiple capacities, including serving as extra buddies.



The minor league, or younger participants, game starts at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21. There will be a ceremony held between games, with the major league game kicking off at around 11:15 a.m.



The games are open to the public.



Dunkel-Jackson said the players have been practicing and taking part in weekly challenges over the last several weeks to prepare for the games.



Dunkel-Jackson was named the 2025 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover U.S. winner for her work with the hockey camp.



(photo credit: Sports Are for Everyone SAFE Challenge via Facebook)