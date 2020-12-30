Condominium Development Approved In South Lyon

December 30, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A new condominium development has been approved in South Lyon.



South Lyon City Council, at their most recent meeting, held online, approved a Planned Development Agreement (PDA) that paves the way for 50 detached single family residential condominiums units. The development, known as “Fieldstone,” will be located on approximately 11.6 acres on the south side of 11-Mile Road, a quarter-mile west of Pontiac Trail.



It will border Colonial Acres, which has led to some concerns from residents of that community. South Lyon City Council members Lisa Dilg and Maggie Kurtzweil said they have both been in contact with several Colonial Acres residents who were worried that Lexington Drive would be opened used by Fieldstone residents. Kurtzweil added that Lexington, like other roads in Colonial Acres, is a private road that its residents have to maintain themselves. Michael Knowles, representing the developer Pulty Homes, said that won’t even be an option for the Fieldstone homeowners. He said Lexington Drive will be blocked by a privacy fence and there will be no ability for the developer to tie into it. Knowles said, “The Colonial Acres folks control their own destiny, in that regard.”



Another concern was with buffering between the two neighborhoods. Knowles said they are going to do their development work and install the fence and landscaping before they are permitted to get their first building permit.



A model unit will be built first, and then units will be erected as they are sold. Knowles said he expects it to take just under 2 years to sell their 50 homes. Pulty expects to have their permits by late April or early May, and then after 3 months of land development work, expect to have the model finished and units to be on sale by October.



City Council approved the PDA 5-1, with Councilman Carl Richards dissenting.