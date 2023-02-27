Friday Fire In Green Oak Deemed Suspicious, Suspect Arrested

February 27, 2023

A house fire in Green Oak Township early Friday morning has been deemed suspicious and a suspect was arrested.



Shortly after 2am, the Green Oak Township Police and Fire Departments started receiving calls via Central Dispatch for a report of a house fire visible from US-23 in the area of Nine Mile.



Fire Chief Kevin Gentry says responding units arrived to find a fully involved house fire on Fieldcrest, just north of Nine Mile. A second alarm was called due to the extent of the fire. The fire was eventually extinguished with the help of several mutual aid departments.



Gentry told WHMI investigation revealed the fire was suspicious in origin and police identified a suspect, who was eventually arrested and jailed on suspicion of arson.



The investigation was undertaken by the Green Oak Fire Inspector, who was assisted by the Hamburg Township Fire Marshal. Gentry said Green Oak Police determined the cause was incendiary and the origin suspicious, and identified a suspect after further investigation.



There were no injuries to firefighters and the occupant was not home at the time.



Gentry noted the house is not easily seen from the freeway but when the fire got large enough, it was noticed and the first callers were actually people traveling on US-23 who saw flames over the trees.



The house was essentially destroyed. Gentry said the scene was secured and the investigation is ongoing.



Green Oak Police says the suspect is also involved in a possible arson in Oakland County.



In the 24-hours immediately prior to the fire, the fire department responded to over 40 calls due to the effects of the ice storm for downed wires and related incidents.