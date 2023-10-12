Fieldcrest Drive Closure Cancelled In Green Oak Township This Weekend

October 12, 2023

A road closure in a busy area has been cancelled this weekend in Green Oak Township.



Both northbound and southbound Fieldcrest Drive from Bishop Road to Lee Road will REMAIN OPEN, according to Livingston County Emergency Management.



The construction, as part of the US-23 Flex Route Phase 2, was originally scheduled to begin at 3am on Saturday, 10/14 through 6am Monday, 10/16.



The construction closure was cancelled and all roadways will remain open. A reschedule date has not yet been confirmed.