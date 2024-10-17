Fieldcrest Drive To Close Monday

October 17, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another travel advisory has been issued; this time for a lengthy road closure in the Green Oak Township/Brighton area.



MDOT advises that Fieldcrest Drive will be closed at Bishop Road for maintenance for a few weeks.



The closure will be in effect from midnight Monday, October 21st through 6pm Thursday, November 7th.



Northbound traffic will be detoured via Silver Lake Road, northbound US-23, and Lee Road to Fieldcrest Drive.



Southbound traffic will be detoured via Lee Road, southbound US-23, and Silver Lake Road to Fieldcrest Drive.



Photo: Google Street View.