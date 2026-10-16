"Field Of Dreams" Peer Buddy Baseball Club's Big Finale Game Saturday

October 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Field of Dreams Peer Buddy Baseball Club is hosting its big finale game this Saturday.



Ron Johnson and his son Alec Johnson started a Peer Buddy Baseball Club in 2015 called “Field of Dreams” that offers individuals a chance to play baseball that normally would not have an opportunity to play due to disabilities or other circumstances that have prevented them from playing an organized sport.



Alec’s brother Nicholas Johnson is now 22-years-old and has a rare disorder called FG Syndrome along with Autism - which inspired him to create the club and start the program.



The Club’s big finale game is Saturday at the Howell High School Varsity Softball Field from 11am to 3pm. Alec’s brother will sing the national anthem and players and coaches are announced as they come out onto the field and they have walk-up songs that are played when they come up to bat. At the end of the event, trophies and awards are presented.



Last year marked the Club’s 10th Anniversary and the game was very well attended. Alec Johnson told WHMI they love to have as many people as possible, because “that means even more to the players”. The event is free.



There’s also a special surprise in store for Saturday’s game - the Detroit Tigers’ Brandon Inge and Mascot PAWS will be on the field starting at noon to greet and entertain everyone.



Johnson said everyone is “super excited” and it’s always the most fun day for the organization, and what they’ve been practicing hard for over the last couple of months.



A link to the team’s Facebook page is provided, and an event flyer is attached.