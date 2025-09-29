Field Of Dreams Club To Host Big Finale Baseball Game Saturday

September 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local club that allows people of all abilities to play baseball is gearing up for its big season finale game this weekend.



Alec Johnson started a Peer Buddy Baseball Club in 2015 called “Field of Dreams” that offers individuals a chance to play baseball that normally would not have an opportunity to play due to disabilities or other circumstances that have prevented them from playing an organized sport.



Johnson said he started the club when he was in junior high for his brother Nick, who is now 22-years-old, and has a rare physical and cognitive disorder called FG Syndrome along with Autism. He and his sister Julia Johnson are still passionate about providing the program.



Johnson told WHMI he always played sports and wanted his brother to have the same opportunity. He said the “pure joy and excitement the players have really touches you and makes all the work to make it happen worth it”.



Johnson said back when he started the club it was mostly young kids with special needs but over the years it’s expanded to adults with great success – although they always still welcome kids.



It varies every year but there are typically 20 to 30 participants that hold four to five practices in the summer and fall.



The Field of Dreams Club will have their big finale game event this Saturday, October 4th on the Howell High School Softball Field from 11am to 3pm. It’s free and done in partnership with Special Ministries.



Johnson said it’s a big affair with his dad Ron serving as DJ and they’ll be announcing the players and coaches out onto the field and play music when they come up to bat. At the end of the event, they’ll receive trophies and awards. He said everybody has walk-up songs, his brother Nick sings the national anthem, and it’s an awesome event with a great crowd.



Johnson said everything is free to the players thanks to fundraisers and generous donors toward things such as signature team shirts. He noted they do have some special surprises in store for the players this year.



Johnson encourages the public to come out and says all are welcome – saying it gets bigger all the time but he would personally love to see all of the bleachers filled one year. He said it’s his dream to see a huge crowd out there as the players love it and really feed off it. Johnson said a lot of the players will point toward the outfield like Babe Ruth and they really put on a show that’s very entertaining.



Johnson further encouraged people to participate, volunteer, or donate – stressing it’s a true community effort and they couldn’t do it without all of the support from the community, coaches, players, and those who even take people to the practices. He said “the whole community comes together and it’s inspiring to see”.



Those interested in more information can contact Johnson via email at Fieldofdreamsclub2015@gmail.com; or by phone at 517-375-0906. A link to the Club’s Facebook page with updates is provided.