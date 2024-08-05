Fewer Livingston County Primary Voters Cast a Ballot Early Compared to February

August 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



In-person early voting numbers for Tuesday's primary elections in Livingston County were lower than during the presidential primary. That's according to Clerk Betsy Hundley.



"In February, we actually had 3,225 voters here in Livingston utilize early voting. This August, we had 2,641 voters," Hundley told WHMI News.



Just under 60-percent of the county's absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of Tuesday's primary. Ballots are still being accepted at local clerk's offices, or voters can drop them off at their precinct by 8pm Tuesday.



Hundley also reminds voters they must stick with one party or the other when choosing candidates, or those votes won't be counted.



"The tabulator is going to give you an error code. It's going to kick back that ballot. It's not going to process it," she says.



"It's going to explain that there has been a crossover vote. That voter in-person will be given an opportunity to spoil that ballot and they'll be issued a new ballot and they can vote, hopefully correctly."



Aside from the candidates, more than a dozen millage requests and other proposals are on Tuesday's ballot in livingston county -- including Howell Parks and Rec, Green Oak Township Police and Fire, and Putnam Township roads.



"Normally we're going to see a 30-35 percent voter turnout in primary elections," Hundley added. "In November of 2020, we ran close to an 80 percent voter turnout in the November general election. So that's a big difference between a general and primary election.



Polls are open from 7am to 8pm Tuesday.



Click the links below for more information.