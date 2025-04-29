Fenton's Shoebox Sports Offers "Take a Shoe, Leave a Shoe"

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new youth sports complex up in Fenton is encouraging the community to take a shoe, leave a shoe.



Shoebox Sports' co-owner Nick Brown says its a way to help families keep down costs, by sharing already worn, broken in sneakers that may have only been used for one season.



"That was one of the biggest reasons behind it, to help take the financial burden off some of the parents," he told WHMI News. "It does cost a lot to play these sports and shoes are a very important thing. Comfort and looking good are also important, so if we can help ease that burden, that's our main goal."



Inside Shoebox Sports, visitors will see a display of shoes on a wall. Brown says anyone can grab a pair that fits, or suits their needs, and are also encouraged to leave a pair of broken-in shoes for someone else.



"Parents or kids can bring in their lightly-used basketball shoes and they can donate them to us to repurpose them for other kids," he says. "Or, if you come in and need a pair of shoes, you can come over, find a pair of shoes that fit you on the wall. Grab them and take them with you."



Shoebox Sports offers elite travel basketball, pickleball, speed and agility training, and more. It's located at 14261 Torrey Road in Fenton.



