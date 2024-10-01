Fenton's Ponemah Lakeside Lodge Permanently Closed

October 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The owners of Fenton's Ponemah Lakeside Lodge announced on social media the business is now permanently closed:



It is with a heavy heart that we announce that The Ponemah Lakeside Lodge will be permanently closed as of Sunday, September 29th, 2024.



Over the last 5 years, we have rocked out all summer long, made unforgettable memories, and enjoyed the beautiful view of Lake Ponemah. Being a part of the Linden/Fenton Community is our greatest honor.



A HUGE thank you to all of the bands that performed on our patio over the last 5 years! Seeing how music brings the community together was one of our favorite parts. Another GIANT thank you to all of our customers! Being here for 5 years wouldn’t have been possible without the support of you.



Our last event will be Fenton's Booze & Boos Halloween Bar Crawl on October 25th. The building will be closed, but we will be partying outside with a HUGE heated tent with a DJ, photobooth, and drinks. Please stop by and party at The Ponemah Lakeside Lodge one last time!



Thank you again!



Click the link below for tickets to Fenton's Booze & Boos Halloween Bar Crawl.



Photo courtesy of Yelp.