Fenton's New RailYard Food Park and Pub Quickly Becoming a Destination

June 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A new destination is bringing huge crowds to downtown Fenton. It officially opened Monday, and has been jammed pack each evening.



The RailYard combines five different restaurants on one site, along with outdoor seating and yard games.



"It's a vibe. It's not just a restaurant. It's not just a bar. What we like to describe it as is a place for everybody to come hang out," says co-owner Justin Knight.



"The food and the drinks are an added bonus, but what we'd like to do is build community."



Knight says if the first three days are any indication, the RailYard concept could be expanded elsewhere.



