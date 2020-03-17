Fenton Woman Killed In Hartland Township Crash

March 17, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





A Genesee County woman was killed after her car crashed Monday in Hartland Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:20 Monday evening deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on northbound US-23 south of Highland Road. A preliminary investigation indicated a 61-year-old woman from Fenton was driving a 2004 Honda when her vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by Livingston County Ambulance.



An 11-year-old female passenger, also from Fenton, was transported to U of M Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The driver was wearing her seatbelt and appears to have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by Hartland Area Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, and Michigan State Police. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Team.