Fenton Woman Admits To Helping Inmate In Murder For Hire Plot

March 4, 2019

A local woman has admitted to helping a Livingston County Jail inmate solicit an individual to commit murder.



20-year-old Matthea Mae Spicer of Fenton appeared in Circuit Court Friday and pleaded guilty as charged to one count of accessory after the fact to the solicitation of murder. Prosecutors agreed to a referral that would have her sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which would expunge her record if she successfully completes probation. She returns to court April 4th for a hearing on that matter.



The man Spicer aided, 23-year-old James William Bonam of Brighton, was her boyfriend at the time of the solicitation. He was ordered to serve a term of 7 to 25 years in prison on Thursday for his no contest plea to witness intimidation, solicitation to commit larceny over $20,000 and other charges. Bonam was charged last July after authorities said he solicited Dale McLaughlin, a fellow inmate, while incarcerated in the county jail for a separate larceny case. McLaughlin informed authorities of the plan and then agreed to secretly record Bonam discussing the plan to kill a witness in his larceny case.



Police said Spicer assisted in the plan and was arrested after dropping off a pickup truck meant to serve as a partial payment for the killing. (JK/DK)