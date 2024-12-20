Fenton Welcomes Christmas with Return of Luminary Walk Monday

December 20, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Fenton’s Luminary Walk is back with a twist for this year.



On Monday, there will be hundreds of luminaries lighting the new Veteran's Memorial in Freedom Park and Dibbleville, near the police station and City Hall.



The Luminary Walk was a tradition for years in the city to usher in Christmas, but Communications Director Tessa Stickel said it was pushed aside in the 2010s, and pretty much ended during Covid.



Stickel said the luminary walk will be done differently this year. Instead of residents being able to pick up luminaries to light at home, this year will only feature ones put out by the Beautification Commission.



Residents began to reach out on social media to see if the event would be returning, and the Beautification Commission decided to do a test run this year.



If the response is positive, the full Luminary Walk could return next year.



Stickel said the luminaries are being lit at 4 p.m. and the candles inside have a 6-hour battery in them, giving residents the chance to talk a walk until 10 p.m. For people driving in, she recommended parking at City Hall or State Bank.



(photo credit: Fenton Beautification Commission)