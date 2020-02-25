Fenton Twp. Murder Trial Again Delayed

February 25, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com



Yet another new trial date has been set for a Fenton Township teen charged with fatally shooting his best friend.



19-year old Abdurrahman Ahmed Akl is charged with second degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Morris. His trial has been adjourned more than half a dozen times, with yet another delay coming last week. While court records had indicated just three weeks ago that both the prosecution and defense were ready to proceed to trial in Genesee County Circuit Court February 19th, they trial has now been delayed until March 24th. According to John Potbury, Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, the issue this time was a medical emergency by an assistant prosecutor on the case.



Police arrested Akl on March 4th, 2017 after responding to a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot to the head. Authorities say evidence indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred. An autopsy indicated Morris was shot from behind at point blank range. During a 911 call of the incident, Akl can be heard screaming, telling the dispatcher he pointed a gun at his friend and killed him.



Previous testimony included two Fenton police officers who arrived first on scene, although the case was later turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol car video of Akl after he was placed into custody showed him screaming, “Why did I do this?” He remains jailed without bond.