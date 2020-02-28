Fenton Twp. Man Rejects Plea Offer In Child Sex Assault

February 28, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





A plea deal has been rejected by a Fenton Township man charged in the sexual assault of a child.



55-year-old Michael Sackrider is charged in two separate cases involving minors in Genesee County Circuit Court. He had originally been set to go to trial last April, but that was adjourned twice, with the last date for January 8th. However, court records indicate that the trial was pushed back to May 13th after Sackrider rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors.



Sackrider was arrested in March of 2018 and charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says they were initially contacted about the incidents in January of 2018. The alleged victim told investigators Sackrider, who was her mother’s ex-boyfriend, sexually assaulted her several times at his Linden Road home from 2006 through 2015.



Two new charges were filed in April of 2018 against Sackrider for a felony count of third-degree CSC and fourth-degree CSC, both with an incapacitated victim. Officials say the incident prompting those charges took place in July 2017. Sackrider’s defense had sought to prevent evidence of past incidents from being used at his trial, but later withdrew that motion.