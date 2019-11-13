Fenton Twp. Doctor Enters Plea In Health Care Fraud Case

November 13, 2019

A plea has been entered by a Fenton Township doctor charged in a federal health care fraud case.



Dr. April Tyler was charged last year in U.S. District Court in Detroit with 18 counts of conspiracy and health care fraud, with seven additional charges added on in July. Tyler is an osteopathic physician who owns and operates Fenton Creative Healthcare on North Long Lake Road. Also charged were Patrick Wittbrodt and Jeffrey Fillmore, who worked out of the clinic selling compounded creams and other services.



The indictment alleged the three executed a scheme to defraud Medicare and other health insurers by submitting or causing others to submit false claims for prescription pain creams, scar creams, pain patches and vitamins authorized by Dr. Tyler. Tyler was also charged with unlawful possession and distribution of controlled substances.



However, court records indicate that Tyler entered a guilty plea last week to one of the counts, a federal Anti-Kickback Statute, in exchange for the other counts being dropped. She also agreed not to renew her medical license when it expires December 31st and could be liable for restitution up to $150,000. Under the plea deal, Tyler faces between 18 and 24 months in prison when she is sentenced March 18th.



Meanwhile, Fillmore, who is also charged with money laundering, is set to go to trial January 6th, while Wittbrodt previously entered a guilty plea to a single count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and will be sentenced January 9th. (JK)