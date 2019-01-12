Fenton Township To Receive Road Upgrades

January 12, 2019

Several roads in Fenton Township will be receiving some much needed updates.



The Fenton Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved four projects to be completed with Community Development Block Grant funds between 2019 and 2021. The intersections at Old Linden and Thompson roads will be paved, and cracks will be sealed on Jennings Road. In addition, ditching and culvert replacement was approved for Odell Road, Fairbanks Road, the north side of Jennings Road and the south side of Ray Road. Scholarships for Southern Lakes Parks and Recreation have also been approved.



The total cost of the four projects is $82,164 which is the exact amount the township received in funds from the CDBG. Now, the projects will be viewed by Genesee County Community Development staff, which needs to give final approval. (AV)