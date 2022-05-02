Paving Work Today In Fenton Township

May 2, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Paving projects are planned today in Fenton Township that will result in some travel delays for motorists.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be paving North Road from Rolston Road to Lahring Road from 7am to noon.



Paving will also be done on Shiawassee Avenue from Jennings Road to Bennet Lake Road from 1pm to 5:30pm.



The Commission says one lane of traffic will be maintained but the roads will be closed to thru-traffic.



Motorists are advised to allow additional time to reach their destination.