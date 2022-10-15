Resurfacing Projects In Fenton Township

October 15, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Resurfacing projects are starting up on a number of roads in Fenton Township that could cause some delays for motorists.



The Genesee County Road Commission has begun asphalt resurfacing and limestone shoulder projects on the following roads:



Lobdell Road from Shadow Lane to Linden Road; Rolston Road from McFarland Dr. to Jennings Road; Jennings Road from Rolston Road to Lahring Road; Thompson Road from Fenton Road to the Oakland County line; Bowles Street from North Long Lake Road to Ford Street; Grove Park Road from Torrey Road to Swanee Beach Drive; and Swanee Beach Drive from the Fenton City limits to Grove Park Road.



The Road Commission advises that weather permitting, the projects will be completed by Thursday, November 3rd.



Flaggers will be controlling traffic and motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.