Fenton Township Man Killed In Crash On US-23

June 30, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





US-23 was shut down for hours after a fatal crash involving a Fenton Township man late Monday night.



The crash was reported shortly before midnight on US-23 after the Thompson Road exit. MLive.com reports a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Mark Durocher was traveling southbound on US-23 when it left the roadway and crashed into trees about 80-90 feet away. Durocher was found deceased at the scene. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said it was unclear if Durocher suffered a medical emergency or fell asleep at the wheel.



US-23 was closed for five hours and re-opened around 5am Tuesday.