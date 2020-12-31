Fenton Township Agrees To Contract With Genesee Sheriff

December 31, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Fenton Township officials have agreed to a multi-year contract with the Genesse County Sheriff’s Office.



At their latest meeting, the Fenton Township Board of Trustees voted in favor of renewing their contract with the Genessee County Sheriff’s Office for police services. They agreed to a 2-year contract ending December 31st, 2022, for a total of $782,811 per year. This is a 12-percent increase over the last contract signed.



The Tri-County Times reports this increase is due to the rising costs of healthcare and Genesee County’s ongoing issue with underfunded retirement plans. The county also assessed an administration fee for the first time.



Despite the higher price tag, Fenton Township officials still supported it and voted unanimously in favor of the contract. Supervisor Vince Lorraine noted that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has been an asset to their township for the past 30 years and that the money they pay is fair for the benefit their residents receive.



As part of the agreement, the Sheriff’s Office will provide five full time deputies and a part time detective to perform patrol and investigative services. Daily and monthly reports will be submitted to both the Sheriff’s Office and the township.



The approved contract has the option for it to be extended for two one-year terms, and may be terminated by either party upon written notice to other with no fewer than 60 days notice.